Sevilla will play Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the Copa Del Rey quarterfinal on Tuesday after Sevilla won the first leg, 2-1, at Atletico's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Sevilla is coming off a 3–0 win on the road against Espanyol in a La Liga match-up over the weekend. They have now won two games in a row and sit in sixth place in the Champions League standings.

Atletico Madrid looks to rebound from a 1–1 draw at home against Girona. Diego Costa will not play because of a muscle injury sustained in Saturday's game.

Atletico Madrid currently sits in second place behind Barcelona with 43 points through 20 matches.

Here's how to watch the match:

How to watch

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.