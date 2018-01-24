Jack Rodwell Joins Vitesse Arnhem on Trial Despite Being Contracted at Sunderland

By 90Min
January 24, 2018

Sunderland wantaway midfielder Jack Rodwell has gone on trial to Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem, despite being under contract at the Championship side.

The 26-year-old has 18 months left on his £70,000-a-week deal and has not played for the Black Cats since September.

His frustration at the Stadium of Light has recently seen him want a move away from Sunderland and is hoping to achieve this as he joined up with Vitesse Arnhem on a trial basis, according to The Mirror.

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman has not considered the ex-Everton star for selection for the past few months despite Rodwell venting the fact that he has been ready and fit to play.

His deal - which still has eighteen months left to run - is still worth an estimated £5.4m to Rodwell, which in hindsight is an extraordinary amount of money for a player that is struggling to get into a side who sit in the relegation zone, just a point off rock bottom.

The Dutch club Vitesse - who are known for being Chelsea's loan club - sit seventh in the Eredivisie and put out a tweet informing their fans that Rodwell is having a trial on Thursday. 

The tweet read: Jack Rodwell comes on Thursday for a trial at #Vitesse. The 26-year-old English midfielder and (youth) international, previously played for Everton and Manchester City, is currently under contract with Sunderland. ⚽️

