Juventus Meet With Cagliari to Discuss Deal for North Korean Wonderkid Han Kwang-song

January 24, 2018

Juventus representatives are meeting with Cagliari to close a deal for young North Korean prospect Han Kwang-song, according to reports.

The Bianconeri are understood to be interested in the 19-year-old North Korea striker who has been nothing short of a revelation in Italian football since arriving in the peninsula in 2015.

Sky Sports Italia have reported that Juventus and Cagliari are meeting to discuss a deal which would see Han become the first North Korean footballer to play for Juventus.

(You may also be interested in - Golden Boys Christian Pulisic & Han Kwang-song in the Football Hot Seats for USA & North Korea)


The report says that the Juventus management are doing everything to try to find an agreement for the transfer of the player in order to satisfy both parties. Cagliari want €15-20m but Juventus are willing to offer their fringe players in order to lower the figure.

The 19-year-old wonderkid is currently enjoying his loan spell at Perugia where he has bagged an impressive seven goals in 17 matches for the Italian second tear team.

Han became the first North Korean to play in Serie A when he made his debut for Cagliari against Palermo in April 2017.

He followed that up by becoming the first North Korean to score in the Italian top flight when he managed to beat current West Ham goalkeeper Joe Hart during his spell at Torino.

There were reports that circulated suggesting that Liverpool, Spurs and Arsenal were all keen on securing his services. However, it’s believed the Bianconeri have the upper hand in dealings as Han's move to Turin looks imminent.

