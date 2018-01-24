Serge Gnabry Set for Bayern First Team Integration When Hoffenheim Loan Ends

Serge Gnabry wishes to establish himself at Bayern Munich next season and not spent another year out on loan, according to German reports.

Sport Bild understands that the Hoffenheim loanee wants to return to the Allianz Arena when his temporary stint ends this summer, and Bayern are open to the idea of making him part of the senior set up for the 2018/19 campaign.

Gnabry joined Bayern from Werder Bremen for a fee in the region of £7m last summer and was immediately loaned out to Hoffenheim to allow him to continue his first-team development.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

With the likes of veteran wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery considering their retirement from professional football, the Bundesliga giants will need fresh talent to replace the international duo in the coming months.

Gnabry would certainly fall into that category, and club chairman Karl Heinz Rummenigge wants the ex-Arsenal starlet to become an integral part of the club's first-team squad moving forward.

Rummenigge said: "It is planned that Serge will come to us in the summer and be involved here. Except for the injury phase that he had, we are totally satisfied with the performances he has shown so far. Especially his two goals against Leipzig have remained in good memory in the club."

Bayern's future is very bright



- Leon Goretzka 🇩🇪

- Kingsley Coman 🇫🇷

- Serge Gnabry 🇩🇪

- Joshua Kimmich 🇩🇪

- Coretin Tolisso 🇫🇷

- Renato Sanches 🇵🇹

- Alex Timossi 🇸🇪

- Marco Friedl 🇦🇹

- Christian Fruchtl 🇩🇪

- James Rodriguez 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/ySNomqE4Yu — Bayern mania (@Bayern_mania) January 20, 2018

The 22-year-old has played alongside fellow Bayern stars Niklas Sule and Joshua Kimmich, as well as impending arrival Leon Goretzka, before at international level and Bayern will hope that they can rely on that quartet to help issue in a new era of star players in Munich.



Gnabry's start to life at Hoffenheim was hit by successive injuries to his thigh, but the forward has since recovered and become a vital cog in Julian Nagelsmann's side.

He has made 15 appearances in all competitions for the Rhein-Neckar Arena-based team this term, and has weighed in with two goals and four assists.

