Serge Gnabry Set for Bayern First Team Integration When Hoffenheim Loan Ends

By 90Min
January 24, 2018

Serge Gnabry wishes to establish himself at Bayern Munich next season and not spent another year out on loan, according to German reports.

Sport Bild understands that the Hoffenheim loanee wants to return to the Allianz Arena when his temporary stint ends this summer, and Bayern are open to the idea of making him part of the senior set up for the 2018/19 campaign.

Gnabry joined Bayern from Werder Bremen for a fee in the region of £7m last summer and was immediately loaned out to Hoffenheim to allow him to continue his first-team development.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

With the likes of veteran wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery considering their retirement from professional football, the Bundesliga giants will need fresh talent to replace the international duo in the coming months.

Gnabry would certainly fall into that category, and club chairman Karl Heinz Rummenigge wants the ex-Arsenal starlet to become an integral part of the club's first-team squad moving forward.

Rummenigge said: "It is planned that Serge will come to us in the summer and be involved here. Except for the injury phase that he had, we are totally satisfied with the performances he has shown so far. Especially his two goals against Leipzig have remained in good memory in the club."

(You may also be interested in - PHOTO: Disgruntled Schalke Fans Tell Goretzka to 'P*ss Off' Ahead of Upcoming Bayern Move)

The 22-year-old has played alongside fellow Bayern stars Niklas Sule and Joshua Kimmich, as well as impending arrival Leon Goretzka, before at international level and Bayern will hope that they can rely on that quartet to help issue in a new era of star players in Munich.

Gnabry's start to life at Hoffenheim was hit by successive injuries to his thigh, but the forward has since recovered and become a vital cog in Julian Nagelsmann's side.

He has made 15 appearances in all competitions for the Rhein-Neckar Arena-based team this term, and has weighed in with two goals and four assists.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters