Cristiano Ronaldo Admits He May Retire Earlier Than Planned But Dismisses Real Exit Rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted he wants to stay at Real Madrid despite fresh rumours linking him back to his former club Manchester United.

The 32-year-old is having what is being well documented as one of his worst years at the club compared with the standards he's set himself - scoring six goals in 15 La Liga appearances so far this season.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

To add to this poor run of form, fresh reports have claimed there were distributed contact negotiations between Ronaldo and the club - saying Ronaldo asked for a deal worth around €50m-a-year which Madrid refused to meet - adding further momentum to the reports the Portuguese international would soon be departing the club.

However, speaking to Chinese football app Dongqiudi (via the Metro) Ronaldo has squashed all reports claiming he's unhappy at the Santiago Bernabeu by declaring his 'love' for the club.

He said: "Of course I want to stay here, I love this club. ‘I like living here. I’ve lived in this city since 2009 and I love the weather and the people. It’s close to Portugal and you can get there by car. Spain is a great country, I love it."





Speaking about his plans for the future in Madrid, he added: "Now, my plan to retire at 41 will probably be a bit more difficult to achieve, and now we live in the moment.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

"Being a coach is not part of my plan, but you also know that people change their minds. For the moment I don’t want to be a coach."

Ronaldo joined Madrid in 2009 for a then-world record fee of £80m, and has had an immensely successful career in the Spanish capital, winning two La Liga titles, three UEFA Champions Leagues and five Ballons d'Or.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Speaking on behalf of the other party involved in the speculation, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was also quick to dismiss the rumours, saying: "I think with the moment Real Madrid is having now I think I should be the last one to add some fuel to the fire.





"Madrid is on fire, the results are not good and it’s a club where I worked three years, I cared about the club, I am the last one to add fire to put some water on the fire."

Real Madrid will face Valencia on Saturday as they look to narrow the gap on league leaders Barcelona 16 points temporarily, and Ronaldo will be looking to regain the kind of form that won his his fifth Ballon d'Or title last year.