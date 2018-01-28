Brazil Legend Pele Shares His Biggest Football Regret

Former Brazilian forward Pele claims to not have many regrets as it pertains to his football career, yet the legendary figure does feel like he missed out on a lot having never played at Wembley.

Now 77, Pele can't do much playing anymore, so it's probably too late to hit a few balls into a Wembley net. But he does have some incredible memories playing for his country, having led Brazil to three World Cup triumphs.

MLADEN ANTONOV/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in: Italian Report Claims Chelsea Will Announce Signing of Roma Defender Emerson Palmieri on Monday)

"I don't have many regrets as a footballer but I wish I had played at Wembley," the legend tweeted on Sunday. "Even once, even in a friendly."

I don't have many regrets as a footballer but I wish I had played at Wembley - even once, even in a friendly. // Eu não tenho muitos arrependimentos como jogador de futebol, mas eu gostaria de ter jogado em Wembley pelo menos uma vez, mesmo que fosse em um amistoso. pic.twitter.com/L9FVeOCl9i — Pelé (@Pele) January 28, 2018

This isn't the first time he's mentioned, though. Back in 2014, Pele revealed that his biggest motivation as a youngster came in the form of his father's tears, also pointing out his biggest regret.

“That day changed my life and shaped my destiny,” he said. “My favourite journey was seeing my father cry for the first time, when I was nine years old.





“He was so sad that Brazil lost the 1950 World Cup to Uruguay. That same day, I promised I would win a World Cup for him one day. Eight years later, I won a World Cup for Brazil at only 17 years old.

-/GettyImages

“As a player, my biggest regret is that I have never played in the cathedral of football: Wembley Stadium, in London.

“I keep wishing I could still play soccer… and I would love to be invisible so I could go out in public and live a normal life everywhere I go.”