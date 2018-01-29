Emerson Palmieri Move Is Still on as Roma Reportedly Pull the Plug on Edin Dzeko's Move to Chelsea

January 29, 2018

Roma have reportedly backed out of the deal to sell striker Edin Dzeko to Chelsea, but full back Emerson Palmieri's move is still on, according to reports in Italy.

The 31-year old's proposed switch to Stamford Bridge has stalled over the last few days, with reports suggesting the Bosnian international wishes to stay in the Italian capital.

As reported by Football Italia, Italian news outlet Il Messaggero are reporting that Roma now plan to keep Dzeko, despite the Blues wilingness to attempt to conclude a deal.

News of Dzeko's move breaking down seemingly will not impact Chelsea's attempts to sign left back Emerson Palmieri though. The report suggests that a fee of €24m plus €5m in bonuses could be agreed for the 23-year old, who has played just a single Serie A game this season after recovering from a torn ACL.


There has been no official confirmation yet of Dzeko's move breaking down, but should the deal collapse, it will represent another bitter blow to Chelsea boss Antonio Conte. The Chelsea manager has cut a frustrated figure throughout the transfer window, as his search for a target man to challenge Alvaro Morata has so far proved unsuccessful.

The Blues manager has been linked with a host of Premier League strikers over the course of the month, with Arsenal's Olivier Giroud the latest name to be linked with a move across London.

Giroud would reportedly like to stay in the capital, but it is unclear whether or not Arsenal would sanction a loan move to Chelsea or whether the Blues would meet their reported £35m valuation.

