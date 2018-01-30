Leicester Flop Ahmed Musa Officially Rejoins Former Club CSKA Moscow on Loan

By 90Min
January 30, 2018

Leicester City forward Ahmed Musa has completed his return to former club CSKA Moscow on loan for the remainder of the 2017/18 season.


Musa became Leicester's record signing when he joined the Foxes at the start of the 2016/17 season. He underwhelmed, however, and scored just four times in 32 games in all competitions.

The Nigerian international has found himself at the bottom of the pecking order this season, failing to play a single game in the Premier League and making a sole appearance in the Carabao Cup.

During his first spell at CSKA between 2012 and 2016, Musa scored 54 times in 164 appearances and was a three-time Russian champion with the club. He will immediately be added to CSKA's squad for domestic games as well as the Europa League.

Assuming there are no further changes, Leicester are left with Jamie Vardy, Shinji Okazaki, Kelechi Iheanacho and Islam Slimani as their striker options.

