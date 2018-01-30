Where it All Went Wrong: Gabigol Admits He Suffered From 'Trying Too Hard' to Make His Mark at Inter

By 90Min
January 30, 2018

Inter flop Gabigol has admitted that he simply tried too hard to shine at the Italian giants, and is targeting a change in attitude as he returns to Santos on loan.

The 21-year-old appears to have become a victim of the media's hype and endured a disastrous spell at San Siro since moving there in 2016.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

He has failed to make any starts whatsoever since his €29.5m move, and is now back with the team where he made his name, albeit on a temporary basis, just as speculation suggested he'd return.

The attacker, whose real name is Gabriel Barbosa, is hoping to use his time wisely back home, and get back his dynamic old self.

Speaking honestly about his situation, he said (h/t Football Italia): "I tried too hard on certain occasions. I know I’ve made mistakes, but I’m moving forward again. It’s very easy for me at Santos.

"I’m very young, playing football gives me happiness and I need to be back playing. I decided it was time to come back, while also thinking about the World Cup.

"I went wrong as soon as I left the bench for Inter, but I apologised the next day. The best quality of a man is to apologise after making a mistake and learn from it."

Gabigol certainly has work to do if he wants be considered for selection by manager Tite for the World Cup this summer, as there is a huge pool of Brazilians performing well in European top five leagues at the moment.

