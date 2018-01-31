Former Arsenal & Man City Star Samir Nasri Has Antalyaspor Contract Terminated

By 90Min
January 31, 2018

French attacker Samir Nasri has seen his career hit a new low after having his contract terminated at Antalyaspor, per beIN (H/T getfootballnewsfrance.com)

Nasri joined the Turkish club last summer, agreeing a two-year deal upon signing, but he struggled to impress, and the club now sit in the Turkish Super Lig's relegation zone.

FBL-TUR-FRA-ANTALYASPOR-NASRI

The 30-year-old, who was a big name at both Arsenal and Manchester City, was on a €4m-a-year wage package at Antalyaspor and is believed to have settled on a severance fee with the club.

Nasri is also the subject of doping allegations after having used an intravenous drip at a Los Angeles clinic in 2016 and is facing a four-year ban from football if found to be culpable.

With the player now a free agent, there are rumours of Premier League side Newcastle developing an interest, so we could see them swoop for the former France international before the end of deadline day.

