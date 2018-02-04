Phil Jones' Sister Reveals Why Long-Serving Stalwart Missed Man Utd's Win Over Huddersfield

By 90Min
February 04, 2018

Manchester United defender Phil Jones was a notable absentee for the Red Devils on Saturday as he was left out of the squad for the visit of Huddersfield Town in the Premier League.

Marcos Rojo partnered Chris Smalling at the heart of United's defence as Jose Mourinho's men won 2-0 to remain in 2nd place in the league table.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

There were some suggestions that Mourinho may have dropped Jones after his comical midweek own goal against Tottenham, when he side-footed in from Kieran Trippier's cross to condemn United to a 2-0 defeat at Wembley.

However, it would seem harsh to drop Jones from the squad entirely for what was merely an unfortunate accident, and sure enough the defender's sister confirmed that he had been missing due to sickness.

"Hope everyone feels better soon; including Phil Jones. There are a lot of bugs going around lately!" she wrote.

Until Saturday, Jones had played every game for United since missing their 2-1 home defeat to league leaders Manchester City in December. The loss to Tottenham on Wednesday was United's first league defeat since then.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Saturday's match was an ideal one for Jones to miss, as Huddersfield posed little threat to the Manchester United defence. They held out resolutely until after half-time before Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring, and then Alexis Sanchez got his first for the club with a penalty rebound.

Jones will be expected to return for United next week when they travel to St James' Park to take on Newcastle.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters