VIDEO: Borussia Dortmund's Shinji Kagawa Sends Twitter Into Meltdown With Hilarious Ninja Action

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa has sent Twitter into meltdown, after posting a hilarious video depicting himself and three of his teammates charging about in incredible scenes of ninja action.

Posting on his official Twitter page, Kagawa - alongside teammates Michy Batshuayi, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, and Marco Reus - can be seen shimmying around a vivid Japanese landscape, hurling balls of light into the air, building human towers and even adorning a house with ribbons. The NinjaMe app is intended as a fun way to send birthday messages.

Kagawa is known for his enjoyment of the lighter side of the game, having seen another of his online posts go viral in 2017 - in which he mercilessly nutmegged a child to the extent that the youngster broke down in tears. This sparked a brief online craze of footballers outselling children on social media, with Raheem Sterling among those outwitting juveniles with his skills.

With Chelsea's notorious purveyor of online banter Batshuayi on loan to the Bundesliga side until the end of the season, there's no end to the potential mischief the pair could create. On the pitch, BVB were made to work hard to beat Köln on Friday night, but a Batshuayi brace and André Schurle's late winner earned a 3-2 win for Die Borussen Die Schwarzgelben.

In other news, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang enjoyed a fine debut for Arsenal after leaving Dortmund for a fee believed to be in the region of £57m. The Gabonese international scored a delightful chip in his side's 5-1 thrashing of Everton at the Emirates Stadium, despite replays showing that the tenacious forward was at least a yard offside when he netted the goal.