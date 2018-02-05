Antoine Griezmann Reacts Angrily & Tells Atletico Fans to Shush During Hard-Fought Win Over Valencia

By 90Min
February 05, 2018

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Greizmann reacted angrily to the Los Rojiblancos fans and told them to shush during their 1-0 win over Valencia at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday night.

The incident occurred in the dying moments of the game as Atletico looked to see out their slim one goal advantage. Griezmann had picked up the ball in the middle of the park and instead of breaking forward into open space, the Frenchman decided to turn backwards and keep possession. 

The reaction from many supporters in the ground was full of displeasure towards the Frenchman's actions, and that displeasure was met by an angry Griezmann who told the home crowd to shush, as reported by AS.

(You may also be interested in Atletico Madrid 1-0 Valencia: Correa Hits Winner in Tense Top of the Table Clash)

In fairness to Griezmann he did the clever thing in keeping the ball. If Griezmann had lost the ball and Valencia went up the other end and scored than the supporters would be even more angry at their star man. 

Atletico eventually held out for the win, however this incident does underline the growing unrest between the fans and Griezmann - who has been heavily linked with a move away from the club in the past year. 

For Atletico, they will want this incident forgotten about as soon as possible, especially with crucial games in both the league and Europa League coming up. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters