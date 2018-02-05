Antoine Griezmann Reacts Angrily & Tells Atletico Fans to Shush During Hard-Fought Win Over Valencia

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Greizmann reacted angrily to the Los Rojiblancos fans and told them to shush during their 1-0 win over Valencia at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday night.

The incident occurred in the dying moments of the game as Atletico looked to see out their slim one goal advantage. Griezmann had picked up the ball in the middle of the park and instead of breaking forward into open space, the Frenchman decided to turn backwards and keep possession.

The reaction from many supporters in the ground was full of displeasure towards the Frenchman's actions, and that displeasure was met by an angry Griezmann who told the home crowd to shush, as reported by AS.

Griezmann frena el contragolpe.

El público se lo recrimina.

El francés manda callar y se encara. #MovistarPartidazo pic.twitter.com/iQCShQuu26 — La Casa del Fútbol en Movistar+ (@casadelfutbol) February 4, 2018

In fairness to Griezmann he did the clever thing in keeping the ball. If Griezmann had lost the ball and Valencia went up the other end and scored than the supporters would be even more angry at their star man.

Atletico eventually held out for the win, however this incident does underline the growing unrest between the fans and Griezmann - who has been heavily linked with a move away from the club in the past year.

For Atletico, they will want this incident forgotten about as soon as possible, especially with crucial games in both the league and Europa League coming up.