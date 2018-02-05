Harry Kane Says He Has No Time to Slow Down as Striker Aims to Reach 200 Premier League Goals

Harry Kane has reached yet another milestone in what has proven to be another excellent season for the Tottenham striker. After becoming the all-time Premier League top goalscorer for Spurs earlier in the season, Kane has now joined the Premier League '100 club' after scoring his 100th in the competition against Liverpool.

Kane's cool penalty finish at the second time of asking in Tottenham's thrilling 2-2 draw with Liverpool meant that he has become the second fastest player to reach 100 goals in Premier League history, behind only Alan Shearer.

But according to the man himself, Kane has no time to rest on his laurels, because there are plenty of up and coming young stars looking to steal his title as England's number one striker.

"There are a lot of good young players coming through and trying to take this spot as well," said Kane (via the Express). "The academy system in this country is getting better and better so better players are being produced and they are coming for people like me like I was doing a few years ago."

Kane had to work hard as a youth player, especially after the sting of being released by Arsenal as a young boy. He later said that the pain of being released by the Gunners made him determined to prove himself and prove his doubters wrong.

So knowing that the next generation of hungry young strikers will be hot on his feels, Kane added that "I have to make sure I stay on top of my game to make sure I don't get replaced."

While in the form of his life, Kane can be assured that he does not need to be worried about being replaced just yet. He even has his sights on his next milestone, reaching 200 Premier League goals.

"That has to be the aim - and hopefully I can get there quicker than I got to 100," he said. "It is nice and I am going to enjoy the moment, but let's see how many I can get this year and go from there."





Only two men have so far reached 200 goals in the Premier League and both are fellow Englishmen. Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208) are the men to catch for Harry Kane.