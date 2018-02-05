Steve McClaren & Simon Grayson Among Names in Contention for Leeds Job After Christiansen Sacking

By 90Min
February 05, 2018

Leeds United have sacked manager Thomas Christiansen, just a day after their embarrassing 4-1 defeat at home to Cardiff City. The Dane managed to last just eight months in charge at Elland Road and has been dismissed after leading Leeds on the run which has seen them not win a game since Boxing Day. 

The promotion hopefuls have now fallen to 10th in the Championship table, seven points away from a play-off place. 

The process has now begun for Leeds to find a replacement for Christiansen, and a number of names have already been linked with the job. 

The Mirror are reporting that former England, Newcastle United, and Derby County manager Steve McClaren is in the frame to takeover at Elland Road. The former Premier League and Championship boss has most recently been working in Israel as a coaching consultant for Maccabi Tel Aviv, but left that post in late-December. 

According to the Daily Mail, Simon Grayson is also in contention, who was in charge at Elland Road between 2008 and 2012. Grayson's most recent appointment as the manager of recently relegated Sunderland was not so successful. He was sacked just four months after his appointment after the Black Cats dropped into the relegation zone. 

However, Grayson has been the most successful manager for Leeds in recent memory. He guided the Whites to promotion from League One and also secured a 7th place finish in the Championship during his tenure. No manager has since bettered that finish for Leeds. 

Leeds are expected to make a swift appointment in the coming days. It will be their eighth managerial appointment in four years. Also up for consideration is Reading manager Jaap Stam, a name which will be familiar to Manchester United fans. The former defender is expected to leave Reading soon, after they have fallen to 18th in the Championship table. 

