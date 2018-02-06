REVEALED: The Reasons Why Real Madrid Midfielder Isco 'Hates' 4 of His Los Blancos Teammates

Real Madrid midfielder Isco 'hates' four of his teammates at the club, according to Spanish outlet Diario Gol.

The Spaniard is reportedly angered by the favouritism shown by manager Zinedine Zidane towards Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema.

Isco is believed to have grown frustrated by their constant inclusion in the Real Madrid attack, despite their poor form this season.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

But that, supposedly, is not the only reason Isco has to dislike his attacking colleagues.

The former Malaga man is said to be annoyed by Ronaldo's lavish lifestyle, his use of private jets and purchases of luxury cars.

Bale, meanwhile, irritates Isco with his eagerness for golf. He reportedly believes that the Welshman spends too much time perfecting his hobby, instead of working on improving on the football pitch.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

And his dislike of Benzema is, according to Diario Gol, due to the striker's playboy attitude away from the pitch. Isco dubs the Frenchman the 'king of the clubs', a reference to his perception that he leads an uncontrolled lifestyle.





Isco also reportedly harbours a distaste for centre-back Raphael Varane, whose apparent obsession with NBA leads to late nights and, as a result, inadequate performances in training.





(You may also be interested in Chelsea 'Hold Talks' With Real Madrid Over Potential Eden Hazard & Karim Benzema Swap Deal)

It seems, then, that Isco is something of a stickler for rules. If Diario Gol are to be believed, he is clearly not content with the attitudes of his teammates at Los Blancos.

The 25-year-old has been linked with an exit in recent weeks after seeing his game time reduced under Zidane.