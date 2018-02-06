Wayne Rooney Issues Advice to Jose Mourinho on How to Unleash Struggling Paul Pogba

February 06, 2018

Red Devils legend Wayne Rooney has suggested that Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba should be used on the left of of a three-man midfield in order to recapture his best Juventus form. 

Pogba, who re-signed for United from Juventus in 2016 for a world-record £89m, has struggled for form recently. 

The French midfielder was one of the first to be hauled off in the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham last week, and was subsequently dropped from the starting lineup for Saturday's 2-0 victory over Huddersfield

Amid the fallout on Saturday, Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho denied that he was trying to "punish" the midfielder.

"I change a few players and the intention was not to punish anyone," he was quoted as saying by the Mirror"Because to punish anyone I also need someone to punish me because we are a team and when we win we win together and we lose together."

Wayne Rooney, who himself was benched by the Portuguese tactician during him time at Old Trafford, has suggested that his former-teammate is in need of tactical change in order to unleash his full potential. 

"For me Paul Pogba is a classic box-to-box player. He can do a bit of everything really well," the Evertonian told Sky Sports' Monday Night Football programme.

"If he has that freedom where he doesn't have to think too much about his defensive role he can cause mayhem.

"At Juventus he had [Andrea] Pirlo alongside him. With [Nemanja] Matic and another alongside him, on the left of a three in midfield, that will certainly get the best out of him."

Since his move back to Old Trafford, Pogba has assisted 13 times and scored eight goals in his 49 appearances. This season, the midfielder has nine assists to his name and three goals. 

