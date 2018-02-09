Amazon Considering Move to Rival UK TV Giants in Premier League Rights Battle

Amazon are considering a move to buy a Premier League TV rights package.

Amazon officials have been shown around the Premier League TV headquarters, according to the Mirror, and have held 'top-level talks'.

With the deadline for first round of bids being Friday, Amazon appear to be seriously considering a move. An official announcement is not expected until next week, with the bidding process expected to go into a second round.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Although Sky and BT are expecting to keep the majority of their existing slots, their monopoly could be broken as Amazon consider purchasing one of seven packages on offer.

The rights bundle in question includes a new 'prime time' 7:45pm kick-off, which is understood to be the main attraction for Amazon.

This new package also includes 20 games from two midweek fixture programmes, 20 games from a Bank Holiday and one midweek fixture programme. This means that Premier League games are set to be shown simultaneously, a prospect that has been drafted to attract internet companies such as Amazon, as well as the likes of Netflix and Facebook.

Changing face of new TV deal https://t.co/R3Qiv7mnlC — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) February 9, 2018

However, there is a twist that make the politics around this package particularly interesting for all of the companies involved. If Sky do not bid on the package mentioned above, they could lose out on their hugely successful 'Super Sunday' show, as 24 Sunday games are included in the same package.

This year could be the first time that the combined price of TV rights falls, with the astronomical figure of £5.14bn unlikely to be beaten.