Arsene Wenger 'Feeling Positive' That Jack Wilshere Will Sign New Arsenal Contract This Season

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has described himself as feeling 'positive' over ongoing contract talks with home-grown midfielder Jack Wilshere that will extend the player's stay at the club beyond the end of the season.





As things stand, Wilshere is due to be out of contract in June. But he has been working hard all season to prove his fitness and is even rumoured to have rebuffed interest from other clubs as he aims to become a Gunners legend.

"I'm positive, because I want [Wilshere] to stay. I do the maximum I can to make him happy," Wenger is quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror in the latest update on the matter.

It has already been well established that any new contract Wilshere signs will see his basic salary drop. That will protect Arsenal against major financial outlay on a player whose entire career has so far been ravaged by injuries.

The good news for Wilshere is that he will earn plenty in bonuses the more he plays.

Aaron Ramsey is seemingly the next player Arsenal want to tie down to a new contract, with the Welshman's current deal set to expire in June 2019. For now, time is less critical.

"Aaron is a little bit different because he has less time-constraints than with Jack. With Jack it is now. With Aaron, do we lose two weeks or three weeks, it doesn't matter much," Wenger commented.

Arsenal lost Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United during the January transfer window after the Chilean refused to sign fresh terms in north London. But Mesut Ozil did sign on the dotted line, recently agreeing an extension to 2021.

Arsenal also considerably strengthen their attacking ranks last month, bringing in Henrikh Mkhitaryan as part of the Sanchez deal and breaking the club transfer record to sign prolific Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.