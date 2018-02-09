New Footage Shows Erik Lamela Deceiving Referee to Win Penalty in Draw Against Livepool

Tottenham midfielder Erik Lamela won a penalty in the dying embers of the 2-2 draw against Liverpool last weekend, and new footage of the incident seems to suggest that Lamela "deliberately conned" referee Jon Moss.

Mohamed Salah seemed to have snatched victory for the Reds in the 91st minute when he produced a piece of magic to go past several Spurs defenders before dinking the ball past Hugo Lloris.

However, just three minutes later Mauricio Pochettino’s side were awarded a contentious penalty, when Virgil van Dijk was accused of fouling Lamela in the penalty area.

The Argentine forward pleaded his innocence after the clash but new footage shows the 25-year-old deliberately conning referee Jon Moss in making the decision.

The pictures - that are shown on behind the scenes footage on Liverpool's YouTube channel -show that Lamela initially got back to his feet after the challenge from Van Dijk, but then plunged to the ground again when he saw Moss asking lineman Edward Smart for a second opinion.

When the former Roma forward was asked about the incident after the game, Lamela replied (via The Metro): “He definitely caught me because it hurt afterwards.Maybe he meant to play the ball and not catch me; I’d need to see it again on TV.

“It was a crazy game. When I came on, we were really pushing for the equaliser and just about everything that could have happened, did happen, and in the final few minutes, too. We could have won, we could have lost, but in the end it was a deserved point.

Harry Kane converted the resulting spot-kick - after missing an earlier penalty - to make sure that the points were shared.



This event was only a footnote in a controversy packed game at Anfield as both Dele Alli and Kane were both accused of diving in the draw with Liverpool. In and amongst all the drama two sumptuous goals were scored when Victor Wanyama's piledriver rocketed past a hapless Lloris Karius before Salah's sublime solo goal.