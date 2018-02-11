Arsenal Fans Take to Twitter Criticising Midfielder Granit Xhaka Following Spurs Defeat

By 90Min
February 11, 2018

Arsenal fans took to social media to voice their frustrations at midfielder Granit Xhaka following their 1-0 defeat to arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur.


25-year-old Xhaka came to Arsenal for a £35m fee from German outfit Borussia Monchengladbach back in 2016. Though he came with quite the reputation, he has so far failed to live up to expectations.

Arsenal succumbed to a disappointing 3-1 loss to lowly Swansea in their previous away game, following that up with an enthralling 5-1 victory against Everton the week after- giving fans hope of a much-awaited revival to the Gunners’ Premier League campaign.

However, they reverted back to old ways in their defeat to Spurs on Saturday to continue their horrific away record this season.

Xhaka was named in Arsene Wenger’s starting eleven for the north London derby, resuming his usual role of shielding Arsenal’s much-criticised defensive line.

The Switzerland international played 86 minutes of Arsenal’s dampening defeat at Wembley Stadium, being replaced by former Manchester United man Danny Welbeck as the Gunners pushed for an equaliser in the closing stages.

Unfortunately for Arsenal fans it was not to be, with Harry Kane’s 49th minute header proving to be enough to seal all three points for Spurs, lifting them to third in the Premier League.

Arsenal find themselves sitting in sixth place, six points off of the top four- a tally which could be stretched on Sunday afternoon should Liverpool win their game in hand against Southampton. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now