Arsenal Fans Take to Twitter Criticising Midfielder Granit Xhaka Following Spurs Defeat

Arsenal fans took to social media to voice their frustrations at midfielder Granit Xhaka following their 1-0 defeat to arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur.





25-year-old Xhaka came to Arsenal for a £35m fee from German outfit Borussia Monchengladbach back in 2016. Though he came with quite the reputation, he has so far failed to live up to expectations.

How Granit Xhaka is playing football in the premier league let alone for Arsenal is beyond me 😂😂😂 — Reece (@UniqueReece) February 11, 2018

Arsenal succumbed to a disappointing 3-1 loss to lowly Swansea in their previous away game, following that up with an enthralling 5-1 victory against Everton the week after- giving fans hope of a much-awaited revival to the Gunners’ Premier League campaign.

Speaking as a person of 'reduced mobility', Granit Xhaka's lack of movement is an insult to able bodied footballers everywhere.. — West London Goon 🕒 (@WestLondonGoon) February 11, 2018

However, they reverted back to old ways in their defeat to Spurs on Saturday to continue their horrific away record this season.

Granit Xhaka is not very good at football. Should have gone for Matic. — Healy (@MarkHealyAFC) February 11, 2018

Xhaka was named in Arsene Wenger’s starting eleven for the north London derby, resuming his usual role of shielding Arsenal’s much-criticised defensive line.

Let the young fella play oldman.. criticise all day flops like granit xhaka who is supposedly arsenal's 'defensive midfielder ' — chombizzo B (@Brianchomba5) February 11, 2018

The Switzerland international played 86 minutes of Arsenal’s dampening defeat at Wembley Stadium, being replaced by former Manchester United man Danny Welbeck as the Gunners pushed for an equaliser in the closing stages.

Unfortunately for Arsenal fans it was not to be, with Harry Kane’s 49th minute header proving to be enough to seal all three points for Spurs, lifting them to third in the Premier League.

Arsenal find themselves sitting in sixth place, six points off of the top four- a tally which could be stretched on Sunday afternoon should Liverpool win their game in hand against Southampton.