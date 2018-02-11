Liverpool Now Targeting Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey After Giving Up On Thomas Lemar

Liverpool have set their sights on Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey after giving up on Monaco's Thomas Lemar, the Mirror have reported.

The 20-year-old has also attracted interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham having impressed in the Bundesliga this season.





Liverpool have identified Bailey as a prime target after admitting defeat in the race to sign Lemar, who manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly expects to move elsewhere.

Liverpool have switched their attention from Thomas Lemar to this man https://t.co/gyrzCGSSAF pic.twitter.com/6MVSWqM6uU — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) February 11, 2018

Bailey, who has scored eight goals and provided five assists in 19 Bundesliga appearances this campaign, is also not likely to prove cheap.





Leverkusen are said to want a fee of £100m for the highly-rated youngster, £10m more than Monaco are expected to demand for Lemar.

Liverpool could face competition for Bailey's signature, too. City, having missed out on Riyad Mahrez last month, may still be in search of a winger.

The Jamaican international reportedly regards Raheem Sterling, also born in Jamaica, as a role model.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

Former Genk manager Alex McLeish last month spoke of Bailey's talents, having watched him play for the Belgian club against Cork City in 2016.

"I went to see them in Cork and I think he's got raw edges as well but he's going to improve," he told the Manchester Evening News. "Kids need to be allowed to make mistakes. They have to be able to evolve.

"This boy in the Cork game, every time he got the ball, you got excited. He's not got a long way to go and he's definitely a boy that will interest clubs because of his skill and speed.

"There wasn't that maturity in terms of his finishing but that's something that will come with practice. Young boys with his confidence work hard on these things. I thought it wouldn't be long for him."