Sven Ulreich Commits His Future at Bundesliga Leaders Bayern Munich Until 2021

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich has signed a new contract with the club, extending his stay at the Allianz Arena until 2021.





The 29-year-old's previous agreement was set to expire at the end of this season, thus allowing him to depart Bavaria on a free transfer following the conclusion of this campaign if no new deal was reached.





However, the Bundesliga leaders have announced that the German will remain at the side he joined from Stuttgart in 2015 for a further three years.

Bayern Munich ultras in show of solidarity @Jon_LeGossip pic.twitter.com/YEpGnChIR5 — Mark Lovell (@LovellLowdown) February 10, 2018

"I am very happy that Bayern will continue to rely on me in the future and I can help this big club in the next few years to reach its goals", Ulreich told Bayern Munich's official website after putting pen to paper.





"In addition, my family and I feel very well in Munich."





The Schorndorf-born custodian has been heavily relied upon this season due to the absence of regular number one Manuel Neuer, who has been sidelined with a second metatarsal fracture in as many seasons since mid-September last year.

Bayern 2-1 Schalke FT:



WWWWWLWWWWWWWWW



Bayern Munich have won 14 of their last 15 games in the Bundesliga.



Absolutely dominant 👊 pic.twitter.com/y7Skl1UrMo — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 10, 2018

However, despite their dependency on the reserve 29-year-old, the Reds have continued to assert their dominance in German football, currently leading the way in the country's top-flight by 18 points over second place RB Leipzig, comfortably securing passage into the DFB Pokal semi-finals and preparing to face Besiktas in the last-16 of the Champions League later this month.





"The past three years have shown that we can always rely on Sven Ulreich, both as a goalkeeper and as a human being", club sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic added.





"Especially in this season, he has a significant role in that we are the Bundesliga league leaders and continue to have good chances also in the Champions League and the DFB Cup."