David Moyes Reveals His Future at West Ham United With His Current Contract Coming to an End

The Scottish manager wasn't the most popular appointment when he joined the east London club back in November. However, the former Manchester United manager has proved his critics wrong by guiding West Ham to 12th in the table and away from the relegation zone. But where will Moyes be next season?

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

The Scottish manager has hinted this week that he may remain as the West Ham manager, according to reports (HITC).

Following his appointment, Moyes was handed a six-month contract and his main objective was to save the Hammers from relegation. As mentioned previously, West Ham currently sit 12th within the table, however, only four points separate the east London club and the relegation zone.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, despite his short contract, Moyes' comments in a recent interview suggest that he could see a long-term future at the London Stadium, whilst also referring to his successful stint at his previous club Everton.

"It took me years to build Everton up and in the end I got a job which I thought would make things easier to win cups and trophies," the Scottish manager stated.

Moyes also went onto say: "I'm happy to do that again but I don't know if I'd get the time to build up West Ham that I got at Everton.".

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The 54-year-old manager has made his intentions very clear in regard to his future at West Ham United, which will be ultimately decided by co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold.

Nonetheless, Moyes will be focusing his attention on Premier League survival which may be in doubt when taking their upcoming fixtures into account. The Irons will be facing up against the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea in the next few weeks, which will be challenging to say the very least.