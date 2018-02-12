Kurt Zouma Insists Stoke City Are Ready to Fight for Survival After Dramatic Draw With Brighton

Stoke City are ready to put up a fight and battle for every point as the Potters prepare the fight for their relegation survival, according to loanee defender Kurt Zouma.

Stoke fought back to a draw in their last game against Brighton and Hove Albion, where Xherdan Shaqiri's second-half effort cancelled out Jose Izquierdo's opener. The Potters almost stole the three points after they had a late penalty saved by Mat Ryan.

Paul Lambert's men remain in the relegation zone, and with 11 Premier League games to go, Zouma says the players are all ready to do battle.

FT: Late drama at the bet365 Stadium sees the points shared after Charlie Adam misses from the spot in the dying stages (1-1) #SCFC pic.twitter.com/hj8k9aW3oU — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) February 10, 2018

"We are here to fight, and we are all up for it," Zouma told the club's official website. "Going into the game [against Brighton] we were determined to win. We knew it was important to get the three points but unfortunately we didn't quite manage to convert the chances we created."

Stoke have just one win in 2018, but are just two points away from safety. The draw with Brighton means that Stoke are without a win in their last three league games.





Zouma added, "Unfortunately the winner never came and we now need to move onto the next game. If we keep this same spirit, a win will definitely come along for us."

(You may also be interested in Liverpool to Fight it Out With Arsenal to Sign £40m-Rated Stoke Stopper Jack Butland This Summer)





"You have to take it game by game, we cannot just look ahead. We know every game is going to be difficult."

Just six points separate 10th place Bournemouth and 19th place Stoke. With 11 games still to play for, up to ten teams could be thrown into the mix at the bottom of the league table.

"At the moment, the Premier League is so tight. If you pick up a win you can move towards the top half of the table. Everyone is working hard, but we now need to show that we’re more determined than any side we face."