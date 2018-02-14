Manchester United are said to be on the verge of signing 16-year-old wonderkid Umaro Embalo from Benfica this summer. A €20m fee has reportedly been agreed between the two clubs and the player looks set to move to Old Trafford after his move to RB Leipzig fell through in January.

United were linked with Embalo back in Novermber, though nothing substantial had been projected. It wasn't until the youngster looked set to make an unexpected switch to the Bundesliga that the Red Devils realized that competition for his signature was strong.

Embalo had even traveled to Leipzig in order to iron out details for his transfer, but talks fell through - with rumours claiming that the player's agent wanted a higher commission than what was being offered.

And now, a month later, Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manhã (via Sport Witness) claims that United have upped their game in a bid to land their man, and an offer of €20m has been accepted after a few days of intense talks between the parties.

As would be expected, the youngster himself ‘sees the Manchester United move with good eyes’, and looks forward to the move going through.

It would be a huge price to pay for a 16-year-old whose only playing experience has come from Portugal. However, United are said to be completely assured of his potential, and have offered a huge amount of money in order to fend off any other suitors - with other top European clubs also paying interest in Embalo.