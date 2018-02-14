Former Inter Coach Gian Piero Gasperini Claims I Nerazzurri 'Were Not a Great Club'

Former Inter coach Gian Piero Gasperini has claimed that I Nerazzurri "were not a great club" during his time in charge.

The 60-year-old is now with Atalanta, who he has guided to the semi-final of the Coppa Italia and the last-32 of the Europa League, where they will play Borussia Dortmund on Thursday.

His impressive achievements of this campaign have led to rumours of a move elsewhere, with suggestions that he could take control of the Italian national team.

“I’ve heard the rumours," he told Tuttosport - via Football Italia. "I wouldn’t have a hard time assuming that role.





“Club level? I’ve never been in charge of a great club, Inter didn’t have great technical values.

“Could I go abroad? I’m happy in Italy, I wouldn’t like that kind of experience.”

Gasperini's spell at Inter was a brief one, culminating in a dismal five game winless run, four of which were defeats.

However, he has fared significantly better with Atalanta, and remains optimistic of further success this season.

“I want to honour all competitions, hoping we can reach some objectives,” Gasperini added. “We intended to strengthen in the January transfer window, but there wasn’t any chance.





“You set objectives at the start of the season, but then you build on them during the year. We’re not favourites against Borussia, but we’ll try to cause them problems.

“We want to raise the bar, we won’t renounce anything. The Europa League has given us self-confidence and enriched us. Right now we don’t feel tired.”