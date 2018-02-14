PSG Star Edinson Cavani Reveals What Would Be His Dream Champions League Moment

In-form PSG striker Edison Cavani has drawn up his blueprint on how he would want to win the Champions League. In an Interview with Spanish publication Marca, Cavani confessed that he dreamed of scoring a scissor-kick in the grandest stage of them all, the Champions League final.

Ahead of PSG's first leg tie with the holders Real Madrid, Cavani was asked what type of goal he would like to score - that he had not already scored - and on what occasion. In turn, the PSG frontman said: "It's clear. I've maybe not yet scored a scissor kick and I'd like to score one on the day of a major title for the club, in the final of the Champions League, for example. I have scored all kinds of goals, but I'm missing this scissor kick".

Cavani is just one head of the three-headed monster of the frightening front three at PSG, and along with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, he hopes that they can make it to the final of the competition. Though, they first have to head to the Bernabeu to take on the Spanish giants.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

When asked about PSG's chances of glory in this season's competition Cavani said: "We have signed important players and that helps a lot. That's obvious. It gives confidence to the team and it motivates us for all of our challenges, including the Champions League, of course.





Though, when pressed about the pressure the French club is under about winning the Champions League, the Uruagyuan was quick to dispell any clouds of pressure. He added: "This legend of the Champions League makes supporters and players who come to Paris very excited. But I don't believe that a club like PSG, which is growing despite the big signings, has this need to win the Champions League, no matter what".





Both PSG and Real Madrid come into Wednesday's matchup off the back of victories in their respective leagues, with PSG beating Toulouse 1-0 and Madrid putting five past Real Sociedad in a 5-2 victory.