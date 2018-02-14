Thierry Henry Has Revealed Which Current Premier League Player He Would Like to Have Played With

One of the greatest strikers ever to grace the Premier League has revealed which player he would most like to have played alongside.

Thierry Henry was in the Sky Sports studio for their Monday Night Football coverage this week and analysed Roberto Firmino's performance in Liverpool's victory over Southampton.

Henry said: "The way he plays, the way he works, the assist that he had - everything that he does. That's why he always plays."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"He waits for the ball to go on his furthest leg so the defender is already done, now he can concentrate on what Mo Salah has to do and where he's going to go."





"You're always going to be behind in terms of thinking. It's perfect. I would have liked to play with this guy."





When you consider some of the players that Henry played alongside at both Arsenal and Barcelona, this is high praise for Firmino.





The Brazilian is enjoying a fine season playing for a Liverpool team that have been hugely entertaining to watch. Firmino's strike in Sunday's win at Southampton was his 20th goal in all competitions.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Seven of those goals have come in the Champions League and Firmino will be hoping to add to that tonight when Liverpool travel to Portugal to take on Porto in the 1st leg of their Round of 16 tie.





The Reds are aiming to reach the quarter finals in the Champions League for the first time since 2009.