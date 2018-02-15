Bayern Munich Target Marseille's Florian Thauvin to Replace Ageing Wingers Robben & Ribery

Bayern Munich are reportedly keen on signing Marseille winger Florian Thauvin to replace ageing duo Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben.

The pair have called the Allianz Arena home since 2007 and 2009 respectively, but both are reaching the ends of their careers, and the club need to plan for the future.

They already have one young replacement in the form of Kingsley Coman, but need someone to take up Robben's position wide right in particular - and Thauvin has been sounded out as a potential acquisition.

The former Newcastle United player has shone for Marseille this season, scoring 14 goals and assisting 10 times, and his form has alerted the German champions.

Ideally, Thauvin operates from the right but is naturally left-footed and likes to cut inside to wreak havoc on defences, which is what Robben has become famed for throughout his glittering career.

Awkwardly for Bayern though, Marseille boss Jacques-Henri Eyraud doesn't want to lose his star, and said as quoted by Sport Bild: "He is not for sale. Not for 100 and not for 150 million."

Ribery and Robben have both been pivotal figures for the German giants over the past 10 years or so, winning multiple league titles and cups while establishing themselves as two of the most dangerous wingers of the modern era.

Both players are out of contract this summer, and the need for Bayern to replace them becomes greater the longer there is no movement on new contracts for the duo.

