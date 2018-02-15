Leicester vs Sheffield United Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Leicester City will be looking to secure their place in the next round of the FA Cup on Friday when Championship side Sheffield United make the 65 mile trip to the King Power Stadium.

The Blades have had an impressive league campaign this year and currently sit just outside the play-off places, sandwiched between Preston North End and Middlesbrough.

Here's everything you need to know about the FA Cup clash this weekend.

Classic Encounter

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Before Leicester City shocked the world by winning the Premier League title in 2016, meetings between the Foxes and the Blades weren't uncommon.





Back in 2005, Craig Levein and Neil Warnock went head to head in the Championship in what turned out to be a thrilling encounter at the King Power Stadium.





Early goals from Iain Hume and Ryan Smith set the tone early on for the hosts and Leicester were able to keep their comfortable lead as both sides went in for half-time.





United's Steve Kabba scored his ninth goal of the season to threaten an impressive comeback before Elvis Hammond restored Leicester's two-goal advantage.





Hume then scored his second goal of the game in added time before Danny Webber responded immediately for United, with the scoreline ending 4-2. The Blades would go on to gain automatic promotion that season, while Leicester City were left stranded in mid-table. Key Battle





Leon Clarke & Billy Sharp vs Harry Maguire

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Sheffield United will be hoping their two best goalscorers can combine on Friday to cause an FA Cup upset. Leon Clarke and Billy Sharp have combined to score 25 goals between them this season. Although neither player was able to get on the scoresheet when the Blades hosted Leicester in the Carabao Cup earlier this season, Sharp's recent brace against Leeds United will see the 32-year-old travel to Leicester with his confidence high. The man who will be tasked with keeping Chris Wilder's star strikers quiet is former Sheffield United defender Harry Maguire. The England international has been impressive since arriving in the East Midlands, taking over the reigns from Robert Huth and Wes Morgan with ease. Team News

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Riyad Mahrez could be given his first start since the transfer saga that surrounded the Algerian winger in January. The 26-year-old made his return to the first-team as a second half substitute against Manchester City last week.





Club captain Wes Morgan is likely to be absent, as the veteran defender is still recovering from a hamstring injury, and Shinji Okazaki is also out.





Sheffield United will be without 27-year-old goalkeeper Simon Moore after the former Southampton academy player was sent off in the Blades' recent 3-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.





Potential Sheffield United Starting Lineup: Blackman, Basham, O'Connell, Stearman, Baldock, Evans, Lundstram, Fleck, Lafferty, Sharp, Clarke.

Prediction

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Leicester City will be desperate to make a statement after being thumped 5-1 by Manchester City last week and the chance to edge closer to the FA Cup final will give the Foxes a great incentive.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, will be keeping an eye on their midweek game against Queens Park Rangers, with securing a place in the Championship play-off places still a priority for the Blades.

Prediction: Leicester City 3-0 Sheffield United