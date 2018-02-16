Spurs & West Ham Handed Major Transfer Boost as Barca Prepare to Cash in on Midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have been given a major transfer boost this week as La Liga front runners, Barcelona, are prepared to sell midfield outcast Andre Gomes at the end of the season, according to AS.

The London based duo have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old midfielder, who has failed to make a desired impact since completing a €35m move to the Nou Camp from Valencia in 2016.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Despite only being in his second season with La Blaugrana, the Barcelona hierarchy are reportedly ready to cut their losses on the Portuguese midfielder who has failed to cement himself as a regular starter in the Barca midfield.





Following his first season in Catalonia, West Ham and Spurs registered an interest in the Portugal international. However, neither move materialised as Ernesto Valverde opted to keep hold of the midfielder in the hope he would eventually find form.

🔵🔴 A post shared by Andre Gomes (@aftgomes21) on Jan 24, 2018 at 1:30pm PST

Unfortunately it seems as though the gamble hasn't paid off, and now Barcelona are willing to listen to offers for Gomes in the summer as they look to recoup a portion of the fee they paid Valencia for him in 2016.

Barcelona's upcoming fixtures see them face Eibar in La Liga on Saturday before a trip to London to face Chelsea in the Champions League, with the match against the Blues potentially serving as a great preview as to how Gomes will stack up against Premier League opposition.















