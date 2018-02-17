PHOTO: Olivier Giroud Assists Goalkeeper Willy Caballero With Brilliant Prediction

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud brilliantly helped out Willy Caballero during their 4-0 over Hull City on Friday night as the Frenchman correctly pointed out which side the goalkeeper should dive to when the Tigers were awarded a penalty kick.

Giroud finally got off the mark for his new club on Friday, as he bagged the fourth goal in what was a convincing win for the Blues. However, it wasn't just up front that Giroud was helping his team.

A picture shows the Frenchman pointing out to Caballero of which side to dive to for David Meyler's penalty. The spot-kick was saved by the Argentine, and for the most part, the credit goes to Giroud for his hand in the situation.

Little observation here look where Giroud is pointing, Caballero listens and saves. pic.twitter.com/p0zfKNrp8e — 🇧🇪 (@FlicksLikeEden) February 16, 2018

(You may also be interested in Antonio Conte Delighted With Opportunity to Rest Stars in Hull Clash as Blues Prepare for Barcelona)

Fellow new boy Emerson Palmieri - who arrived from Roma during the January window - also starred in the win and finally it seems as though the Blues have found a back-up for Marcos Alonso.

Up next for the Blues is the first leg of their crunch Champions League clash against La Liga giants Barcelona on Tuesday, and with the league seemingly out of reach, Antonio Conte and his men will be hoping to make it a cup double this season.