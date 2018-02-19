Ryan Mason Responds to Danny Rose's Heartfelt Goal Celebration in FA Cup 5th Round Draw at Rochdale

Ryan Mason may been been forced to prematurely retire from professional football last week at the age of 26, but it appears there may be a future for him in the sport he loves.



The midfielder fractured his skull in an accidental collision with Chelsea's Gary Cahill over 13 months ago and despite taking part in training sessions over the last seven months, the latest medical scans have sadly forced Mason to retire for good.

Listen to Ryan Mason talk about the overwhelming support he's received from the football community 🙌 #FootballFamily pic.twitter.com/lXhhnK4CP9 — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) February 19, 2018

Mason has received a huge show of support from his former club fellow professionals and teammates in the last few days, but none as special as Danny Rose's gesture in Spurs' 2-2 draw against Rochdale on Sunday in the FA Cup.



There were scenes of jubilation in the away end as Harry Kane slotted home an 88th minute penalty putting Spurs in the ascendancy at 2-1, and Danny Rose grabbed a pitch-side camera and loudly shouted "Ryan Mason!" before kissing the lens.



Mason - obviously watching the game - took to Twitter to express his appreciation for his countryman's heartfelt gesture, and simply said: "Rosey <3 <3".

🗣 For Ryan Mason!



Danny Rose had a special celebration for the camera... #ROCTOT #bbcfacup https://t.co/xv47SLol6d pic.twitter.com/UXgQze02uJ — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) February 18, 2018

Unfortunately for Rose, Tottenham's celebrations were short lived as Steven Davies equalised for the home side in the 93rd minute; setting up an unwanted replay at Wembley Stadium later this month.

Having spent 18 years at the club, it now seems that Mason could potentially return in a coaching capacity; with boss Mauricio Pochettino revealing the door is open if he wants to return to the sport.