Edin Dzeko Blames Chelsea for Dip in Form After 'Complicated' Transfer Saga

AS Roma's veteran striker Edin Dzeko has revealed that he believes a "complicated" ten day pursuit from defending Premier League champions Chelsea had an adverse effect on his performances throughout January.

Antonio Conte's Blues were linked with a whole host of physical forwards throughout the winter window, after a baron run for record signing striker Alvaro Morata.

The likes of Ashley Barnes and Andy Carroll emerged as shock targets towards the conclusion of the window, and fans were up in arms regarding the calibre of striker being linked with the club.

However, news of negotiations for prolific ex-City striker Edin Dzeko were met with support, as Chelsea vied to secure the Bosnian and Brazilian left back Emerson Palmieri in a €50m double swoop from the Italian giants.





In the end the latter arrived at Stamford Bridge, but negotiations for Dzeko eventually collapsed - with Chelsea instead turning to Arsenal's super-sub Olivier Giroud in an £18m deal on deadline day.

Speaking in an interview with AS Roma's Match Program (via Football Italia) on Monday, Dzeko revealed: "It was not easy for me [the speculation]. A very complicated 10 days and you could tell from my performances on the pitch too.

"I don’t want to think about it anymore. It’s in the past now, I want to look ahead and give everything for Roma. As I said at the end of January, Roma is my home and Roma are my family. That says it all.

"I’ve scored fewer goals than last season, but the team is what matters the most. If I score a goal and we lose, such as against Atalanta, it means nothing. When we win, then I am happy, although obviously I also love to score goals."