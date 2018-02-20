Inter Forward Gabriel Barbosa Thriving From Loan Spell at Former Club Santos

Santos forward Gabriel Barbosa, currently on loan from Inter, is thriving at his old club, but says he will return to Inter and respect his contract with them.

Speaking to SporTV, 'Gabigol' reflected on his time in Europe, talking about the things he learned and his motivations upon returning to Brazil.

Lintao Zhang/GettyImages

Santos is the club Barbosa started his career at. The 21-year-old made 154 appearances for the Brazilian side, scoring 56 goals before his impressive performances caught the eye of managers, scouts and sporting directors across Europe.

“Although I did not play so much, I learned a lot: from eating habits to lifestyles, I shared the dressing room with great players, I met new cultures and learned a new language, Italian, Inter I have a contract with them, I will be back soon," Barbosa said.

Barbosa is on loan at Santos until the end of the season. He was signed by Inter back in 2016, for €27m, but has only made 10 appearances for the club. After an unsuccessful loan spell at Portuguese side Benfica, where he only played five times, Barbosa is currently in fine form in his loan spell at Santos. His desire to succeed in his home country is apparent.

“I arrived hungry with the intention of helping the team, the three goals in three games, I’m just a few games in, I always want to play, if I’m on the beach I will just watch football. The team is very important for me, we are trained by a great coach and I want to give my contribution”.