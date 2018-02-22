Ex-Arsenal and Manchester City player Samir Nasri is to be offered a contract to join Las Palmas, according to reports in Spain.

The French International was released from Turkish club Antalyaspor in January, and is free to sign a contract with a new club.

According to local Spanish newspaper La Provincia, Las Palmas have offered the playmaker a contract until the end of the season to try and help their fight against relegation.

The club currently sit in 18th place in La Liga, two points from safety, most recently losing 2-1 at home to Sevilla.

Nasri has made a total of 215 appearances in the Premier League for both Arsenal and Manchester City, scoring a total of 36 goals. The 30-year-old spent last season on loan from Manchester City at Sevilla, where he made 23 La Liga appearances, registering just 2 goals.

The report claims that Nasri has become the No. 1 target for the management of Las Palmas after they lost their talisman Jonathan Viera to Chinese Super League club Beijing Guoan earlier in the month.

The ex-Premier League player is reportedly aware of the interest from the La Liga club, and is currently deliberating over the offer. It is still to be seen if the midfielder will accept, as it is reported that the wages are lower than what the he has previously earned during his career.

Nasri is also waiting to hear the outcome of an investigation into a doping allegation, after he underwent a blood transfusion at a clinic in the United States. The player's appeal against the allegation was dismissed in January, and if found guilty, he could face a ban of up to four years.