PSG Join Chelsea in Reported Managerial Chase for Former Barcelona Boss Luis Enrique

Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique is quite the wanted man, if recent reports are to be believed.

The Spaniard, who led the Catalan outfit to two league titles, three Copas del Rey and a Champions League trophy, is now understood to be Chelsea's chief managerial target for next season, following the tension between the board and Antonio Conte.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The Italian won the Premier League title with the Blues on the first time of asking, but in his second season in charge, he has been made to clash with persons within the club's hierarchy on numerous occasions over transfer business.

Results haven't been all that good either, with the Londoners in danger of missing out on Champions League qualification. But they recorded a win in their last Premier League match, also claiming an impressive draw after playing Barcelona on Tuesday night.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Conte has repeatedly stressed his desire to see out his contract, which expires next year. Yet Roman Abramovic will have no qualms swinging the axe if results don't go his way.

The Blues are still alive in the Champions League and FA Cup, and could possibly finish second in the top flight. However, only time will tell.

According to Sport, they now have added competition in their chase for Conte's replacement. Enrique has become a target for French giants Paris Saint-Germain as well, with the Ligue 1 side looking to get rid of Unai Emery following the disastrous performance against Real Madrid which leaves them in a precarious position in the Champions League.

After doing some serious team building in the summer, PSG are on the verge of exiting the Champions League in the first phase of the knockout round.

They are now seriously considering sacking Emery, and the former Barca boss supposedly being spotted on a Qatar Airways flight to Doha, where PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi resides, has certainly set tongues wagging.