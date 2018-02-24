Henrikh Mkhitaryan Compares Arsenal's Style of Play to That of Borussia Dortmund's Under Klopp

Arsenal star Henrikh Mkhitaryan has claimed that playing for the Gunners is very similar to playing for Borussia Dortmund back in the Jurgen Klopp days.

Mkhitaryan moved to the Emirates in January following a disappointing spell with Manchester United which saw the attacker limited to game time and freedom when he was on the pitch.

Under Arsene Wenger at the Emirates it seems as though Mhkitaryan has been given the freedom he needs in order to perform, and the Armenian star has compared the attacking style of Arsenal to that of Dortmund when Mkhitaryan played for the Bundesliga giants in the Klopp era, as quoted by the Daily Star.

“In the last year I played in Dortmund with [Jurgen] Klopp, Dortmund was playing very good football and I think it seems to be a bit similar comparing Arsenal to Dortmund,” Mkhitaryan said.

“I’m very happy to be here. I get pleasure playing offensive football and being part of Arsenal.

"Every offensive player wants to play offensive football. For me as well, I always love to play offensive football, it’s not easy to defend all the time.

“It’s necessary to do the best for the team, but in this case, when Arsenal are playing offensive football, I’m trying to give everything I can give to the team.”

The words of the Armenian are somewhat true as both sides do play very expansive offensive football, and while their attacking prowess is something to be admired at the back the two are shaky and concede in nearly every game.

Up next for the Gunners is a trip to Wembley for the final of the Carabao Cup against Manchester City on Sunday, and despite starting in the defeat to Ostersund on Thursday Mkhitaryan is expected to feature from the beginning on Sunday.