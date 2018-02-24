Jan Molby Reveals the Team Liverpool Don't Want to Draw in the Champions League

Liverpool legend Jan Molby has revealed the team that they don't want to come up against in the Champions League.

The Reds are all but in the next round after their 5-0 demolition of FC Porto in their Round of 16 first leg.

Molby reckons Liverpool need to avoid German giants Bayern Munich if they are to progress any further progress in the competition.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, he said: "Bayern Munich obviously got a draw that suited them and with Jupp Heynckes back in charge they’re very strong. I do like Bayern Munich.

"(Franck) Ribery and (Arjen) Robben may not be the players they were but I still think they’ve got a lot of ability. Thomas Muller is back among the goals.They are probably the one team in Europe I fear the most - I think they’re an outstanding team.”





Molby also believes having a second leg at home is crucial to Liverpool's progression in Europe as we all know how special a Euopean night under the lights at Anfield can be.

He added: “I think the key for Liverpool in any quarter-final is having the second leg at home. Liverpool got a favourable last 16 draw and as soon as it was made a lot of us felt we could get through to the quarter-finals.





“What we hope for next is to get the second leg at home, almost regardless of who we play. You know you’re going to be very much in the tie. After that semi-finals are almost always tight as we saw from our famous semi-finals against Chelsea. Most teams in the quarter-finals will think ‘nobody will want to play us’.”