No Love Lost: Jose Mourinho Fires Shots at Chelsea by Insisting They're 'Not Special Anymore'

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has stuck the boot in on his former club Chelsea, insisting that they are no longer 'special.'

The Portuguese is preparing his side for the visit of the Blues in the Premier League on Sunday, and claims the affair is going to be about nothing more than getting the three points.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Mourinho won three league titles with the Blues across two stints, but there will be no room for sentiment as United seek to climb back above Liverpool into second in the table.

He said, as quoted by the Mirror: "Chelsea is like any normal game and probably playing Liverpool in a few weeks means more.

"For my club - and everyone knows that the most important thing is not me - to play Liverpool has a special meaning.

"That’s the way I have to look at things. I don’t have any bad feeling in relation to Chelsea to say 'oh, I’m going to prove this and that against my former club.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"I’m not going to prove anything. In fact, every club I left - by my decision or by the board - I have very good feelings towards them.

"I’ve never played against Inter since I left, but I’ve faced Porto, Real Madrid and Chelsea and the feeling is a good one. It’s not a special thing."

The game is highly anticipated after the recent war of words between Mourinho and Antonio Conte, which saw the Blues boss label his counterpart 'senile'.

