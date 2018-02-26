6 of the Best Moments From a Crucial Weekend of Premier League Action

With the league leaders Manchester City and top four chasing Arsenal contesting the Carabao Cup final this weekend, there was a chance - albeit a temporary one - for the remainder of the clubs fighting for the Champions League to make the table look a bit sweeter for themselves.

Manchester United welcomed Chelsea to Old Trafford where the winner would stake a strong claim in the race for second place, whilst Spurs and Liverpool fought it out against Crystal Palace and West Ham respectively, whereas the battle for survival also had a few telling matches as we enter the business end of the season.

Here are the best moments from the weekend's Premier League action...

Best Goal

In what looked to be a bleak afternoon for Bournemouth as they went 2-0 down to a Dwight Gayle brace before half time, the Cherries' blushes were saved by a late rally in which goals from Adam Smith and Dan Gosling saved a point for Eddie Howe's men at the last, but the former's effort was particularly eye catching.

Smith picked up the ball on the edge of the box before rifling an unstoppable effort past the hapless Martin Dubravka, which was made all the more sweeter given the fact that it found it's way in via the underside of the crossbar.

For significance as well as aesthetics, the former Spurs man's effort takes the crown.

Best Save

Having been chosen as the Reds' outright number one after Jurgen Klopp finally lost patience with Simon Mignolet, Loris Karius' recent performances have justified that decision, and his save from Marko Arnautovic on Saturday will have left Liverpool fans overjoyed that they may have finally found a dependable goalkeeper.

The German sprung to tip the Hammers' talisman's lobbed effort onto the crossbar just as it looked like it was about to beat him, whilst also producing another fine save from the Austrian later in the game, but the former Mainz man's first acrobatic save takes the biscuit as this weekend's best save.

Best Assist

As Marc Albrighton drilled in a powerful cross into the Stoke six yard box in the hope of finding a teammate, it looked to be routine for Jack Butland to claim the ball into his grasp as nobody in blue seemed to be getting on the end of it.

Surprisingly, however, the former Birmingham stopper allowed the ball to bounce into the net via his forearm to gift the Foxes a point and leave the Potters stuck in the relegation mire having dropped two vital points, and more for the lack of quality assists this weekend, we've decided to give Albrighton the title of best assist for his part in the comical situation.

Best (First) Big Game Performance

It is common knowledge that Romelu Lukaku has failed to shine against the bigger teams in the Premier League this season, having gone 10 games without a goal against the top eight in the league prior to the visit of Chelsea on Sunday, but the Belgian finally broke his duck against his former employers.

Romelu Lukaku is the 22nd player to score a #PL goal against Chelsea having previously played for them in the competition#MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/ugpDiMcib1 — Premier League (@premierleague) February 26, 2018

The 24-year-old netted the equaliser for the Red Devils' with a well taken effort created by his own excellent hold up play prior to the build up, before assisting Jesse Lingard for the winner, whipping in a ferocious cross after some quick feet to silence his doubters and win the three points.

Whether the former Anderlecht man was extra motivated for this game given the way he departed Stamford Bridge or not, he needs to start performing in big games more consistently, but this is a start at least.

Best Broken Record

Mohamed Salah's composed effort against the Hammers on Saturday went some way to earning his side the three points, but what some may not have known when the ball trickled past Adrian was that the Egyptian was now a Premier League record holder.

The 25-year-old smashed the former Anfield hitman Robbie Fowler's record of most left footed goals in a Premier League campaign that he set back in 1994/95 after hitting 19 goals on his left side.

Mo Salah has scored 20 goals with his left foot in the #PL this season



That's the most by a player in a single season in the competition's history #LIVWHU pic.twitter.com/JBrD80c4Do — Premier League (@premierleague) February 24, 2018

Salah's goal against David Moyes' men was the 20th on his own left side this season, and what is particularly impressive is that the former Roma forward still has 10 games of the season left to better that record. Good going, Mo.

Best London Derby Talisman

After his last gasp effort to snatch all three points at Selhurst Park on Saturday, Harry Kane equalled a Premier League great in Didier Drogba's record of 23 goals in London derbies, although the prolific Spurs forward has impressively managed to do it in 30 games less than the Ivorian's 64 games.

Capital gains 💪@HKane has netted 23 goals in 34 #PL London derbies - equalling Didier Drogba's total in the competition (23 in 64) pic.twitter.com/2Pnxqfqfqd — Premier League (@premierleague) February 26, 2018

Sooner or later there will come a time when Kane's name adorns most records in the Premier League and perhaps world football if he continues at this rate, but at this present moment in time, the Spurs' academy graduate is making the London derbies his own.