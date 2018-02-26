Napoli Eye Deal for German Star as Rumours Grow Over Pepe Reina's Summer Departure

Napoli shot-stopper Pepe Reina is expected to leave the club at the end of the season, with reports suggesting that he will join Serie A rivals Milan.

The Serie A leaders are reportedly already searching for their replacement between the sticks, and Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia) are reporting that Napoli have set their sights on Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Pepe Reina's contract with Napoli expires at the end of the season, and the 35-year-old will reportedly not renew his deal. This is because Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is apparently unwilling to give the former Liverpool and Barcelona 'keeper more than a 12-month contract.

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

Gazzetta dello Sport claim that a thre-year-deal for Reina has already been prepared at Milan as the Rossoneri look to swoop in for the out-going goalkeeper. Reina could be brought in as back-up to as well as an experienced role-model for 18-year-old Gianluigi Donnarumma.

However speculation has been rampant regarding the young shot-stopper's future at the Rossoneri. Donnarumma may seek an exit again the summer and the club may be forced to sell to adhere to financial fair-play rules. This may mean Reina could just as likely become Donnarumma's replacement at Milan just as much as his under-study.

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

It is also important to consider that Reina is 35, and surely reaching the latter stages of his career. Ten years his junior, Leno of Bayer Leverkusen could become the long-term first-choice for Napoli between the sticks.

For now, Napoli and Reina have firmly set their sights on seeing through their Serie A title challenge to the end of the season. They remain a point ahead of champions Juventus as the Partenopei search for their first Scudetto since 1990.