FanView: Anniversary of Moshiri Takeover Shows Contrast in Everton Success On & Off the Pitch

It's been two years since Evertonians were pinching themselves as news broke that their financial problems were over due to a billionaire takeover.

The arrival of Farhad Moshiri at Goodison Park on 27th February 2016 was greeted with enthusiastic cheer from the club's long suffering fans, and appeared to herald the dawn of a new era for the Toffees.

Fast forward 24 months and the negativity that embroiled the club throughout the 1990s has resurfaced, with many being left apathetic over performances on the pitch.

On this day in 2016, two years ago, Farhad Moshiri bought a 49.9% stake in Everton to become the club’s majority shareholder. pic.twitter.com/IKeptvEQQM — Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) February 27, 2018

The club has made huge strides off it, it should be pointed out. A new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock is in the offing, debts have been wiped from the club's finances, the youth academy has never looked stronger with plenty of talent emerging from it and European football is steadily becoming a regular occurrence in L4 again.

But that isn't enough to satisfy Everton's fanbase. The club's motto - Nil Satis Nisi Optimum - screams 'Nothing but the Best is Good Enough' and that certainly hasn't been the case on the field of play this term.

Despite an outlay of £200m over the past two transfer windows, Everton find themselves languishing in mid-table around the likes of Watford, Burnley and Leicester City.

Everton need to get a manager who will set the club up for years to come! Must be young enough, brave enough and ruthless enough to progressively steer the club forward! 👍🏿⚽️ — Kevin Campbell (@1kevincampbell) February 26, 2018

No offence intended to that trio but, given the riches on display at the Blues these days, mid-table is not what Evertonians had in mind when Moshiri walked through the doors two years ago.

Nobody was expecting his millions to make Everton title contenders overnight, but the fact that Moshiri would now bankroll the club to help establish them as a force in domestic and continental competitions once more wasn't out of the realms of possibility.

And yet the Toffees have gone backwards this season - and continue to take two steps back for every step forward with Sam Allardyce in charge.

Two years since Farhad Moshiri took control of Everton. There's been some mistakes along the way and there's still a lot to do and a lot of people still to get rid of but I still believe he is a force for positive change at Everton Football Club.



This coming summer is huge. #EFC — Terry McAllister (@terrymcallister) February 27, 2018

The 63-year-old has risked further alienating himself from the club's loyal following with his 'my players aren't proving value for money' cries over the past 48 hours and, coupled with a poor transfer policy in the past 18 months, he and director of football Steve Walsh have their necks on the chopping block.

No supporter could have expected Everton to throw the gear stick into reverse after Moshiri's arrival and, despite the giant strides the club has made off the hallowed Goodison turf, those strides on it are not even baby steps at this point.

A massive overhaul is likely again this summer, and fans won't shed a tear if the likes of Allardyce and Walsh are shown the exit for their parts in it.

Two years on from Moshiri taking up the reins, little has changed on the pitch. If the Iranian-British businessman harbours hopes of keeping Evertonians onside himself, a major appointment and improved results on the field are needed - either now or from this summer onwards.

