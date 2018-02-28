Chelsea & Man Utd Handed Transfer Blow as Polish Striker 'Opens Talks' With Real Madrid

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has reportedly opened talks with Real Madrid over a summer move despite attracting interest from the Premier League - most notably from Chelsea and Manchester United.

A report from Sky Germany (via the Mirror) claim that the 29-year-old has rejected a new contract in Bavaria in the hopes that he can force through a move to the Santiago Bernabéu.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Real Madrid are known to be in the transfer market for a new striker this summer following an underwhelming campaign from a number of their attackers and Lewandowski - who is known to admire Los Blancos - is desperate to secure a move.

It had been suggested in recent weeks that Chelsea and Manchester United would be leading the race to sign Lewandowski if Bayern's hierarchy were willing to sell the Poland international this summer.

Lothar Matthaus (ex-Bayern): “Lewandowski is an important figure in Munich like Messi is in Barcelona. However, when Messi gets injured, the image of the Catalan game changes completely. Bayern does not have this problem.” — Barcastuff (@barcastuff__) February 27, 2018

It is still believed that Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeness - Bayern's chairman and president respectively - are still eager to see Lewandowski stay at the Allianz Arena next season.

However, the lure of Spanish football appears to be too strong for Lewandowski to ignore and Real Madrid's managing director, Jose Angel Sanchez, has been tasked with getting a deal over the line this summer.