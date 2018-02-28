REVEALED: How the Premier League Table Would Look if the Season Started at Christmas

The Premier League table would have a whole new look if the season started at Christmas, with leaders Manchester City sitting in third and seventh-placed Burnley all the way down at the foot of the table.

The league was seemingly wrapped up at the midway point of the season, as just 18 games in, Pep Guardiola’s men went a massive 11 points ahead of second placed Manchester United.

However, since the turn of the new year, the Citizens haven’t been the most dominant team in the Premier League and in actuality, there would be two teams above them in the table if the season started at Christmas.

The league leaders had only lost one game before the turn of the year - which was against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League group stages.

But since then, they've lost in the league against Liverpool, been held to a goalless draw at Crystal Palace, and felt the full force of Wigan and Will Grigg in the FA Cup - when his goal killed City's chances of claiming the famous quadruple.

Interestingly, it's Liverpool and Tottenham who sit in first and second respectively, while even a win for Guardiola's side against Arsenal on Thursday wouldn't move them in the table.



Michael Regan/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in: Revolving Door Policy: 7 Clubs Who Have Had the Most Managers in the Premier League Era)

City have won five of their eight games since Christmas, whilst Spurs have won six in nine and Klopp's red have won seven of the nine games they've played in the league.



Jose Mourinho's Man Utd would claim the last Champions League spot sitting in fourth with 17 points, which is the same amount as their rivals City. Bournemouth are the surprise package as they would sit in fifth, just a point below the top four.



Meanwhile, Arsenal would be in ninth - as they've only won three of the eight games they've played since Christmas - and Chelsea in sixth, as they've picked up 14 points out of a possible 27.



Clubs P W D L Goals +/-

Pts 1 Liverpool 9 7 1 1 24:9 15 22 2 Tottenham 9 6 3 0 19:6 13 21 3 Man City 8 5 2 1 19:8 11 17 4 Man Utd 9 5 2 2 12:6 6 17 5 Bournemouth 9 4 4 1 18:15 3 16 6 Chelsea 9 4 2 3 18:11 7 14 7 Swansea 9 4 2 3 10:15 -5 14 8 West Ham 9 3 4 2 16:15 1 13 9 Arsenal 8 3 2 3 17:13 4 11 10 Newcastle 9 2 5 2 8:9 -1 11 11 Watford 9 3 2 4 11:13 -2 11 12 Brighton 9 2 4 3 11:14 -3 10 13 Leicester 9 2 3 4 11:13 -2 9 14 Crystal Palace 9 2 3 4 9:14 -5 9 15 Southampton 9 1 5 3 11:16 -5 8 16 Everton 9 2 2 5 8:17 -9 8 17 Huddersfield 9 2 2 5 8:17 -9 8 18 Stoke City 9 1 4 4 6:14 -8 7 19 West Brom 9 1 3 5 8:15 -7 6 20 Burnley 9 0 5 4 6:10 -4 5

At the foot of the table, it's Burnley that would be locked to the bottom spot as Sean Dyche's men haven't picked up a single Premier League win in 2018.

The other two relegation spots would go to West Brom and Stoke respectively as they've only managed one win each.



This all means nothing in reality, however, it could foreshadow how each club will end the season. It also shows that the league leaders do have weaknesses in their side which were exploited by Liverpool and League 1 side Wigan.

