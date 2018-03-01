European Giants Keeping Tabs on Lyon Wonderkid Aouar After Breakthrough Campaign

Liverpool and Barcelona are keeping tabs on Lyon wonderkid Houssem Aouar after the midfielder's breakthrough into the first team.

Goal has claimed that the two European heavyweights could be set to duke it out to snap the 19-year-old up from the Ligue 1 side if he continues his remarkable rise up through the French side's ranks.

Aouar is a product of Lyon's youth academy and has been part of the senior set up under manager Bruno Genesio for the past two seasons.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

It is this term that he has enjoyed a breakout campaign for Les Gones, however, with the midfielder chalking up 32 appearances in all competitions.

Those games have seen the France Under-21 international weigh in with five goals and three assists - including a crucial match-winning brace in the 2-1 triumph over SC Amiens in the French top flight back in December.

His form and talents are not unknown to Europe's biggest clubs, but it is Liverpool and Barcelona who are thought to be leading the chase to potentially recruit him to their cause.

(You may also be interested in Spanish Report Claims Klopp Has Told Liverpool Owners He 'Loves' Real Madrid Midfielder)



The Reds have been long-time admirers of Aouar's skills and raw ability, and tried to sign him before he penned his first professional contract with Lyon as a 17year-old.

La Blaugrana, meanwhile, have expressed a keen interest in Aouar thanks to his displays in both domestic and continental competitions this season, although reports earlier in the week claimed they had ended their interest in signing him for now.

INIESTA

The coach of Barça is convinced that Iniesta will leave the club at the end of the season.

Besides Arthur, who can play in that position Barça is thinking about Max MEYER to incorporate him this summer.

The other option that is contemplated is Houssem AOUAR.@dircomPedro pic.twitter.com/MHBZApSBUu — Or (@Or_Grimaldo) February 28, 2018

The pair will do well to prise Aouar away from Lyon right now due to his close affiliation to the club and city of his birth, but there's no denying that Jurgen Klopp and Ernesto Valverde will keep tracking Aouar in case they decide to one day make an offer for him.

If they do, it could well be that other interested parties may rival them for the versatile midfielder and any bid would likely have to be too good for Lyon to turn down.

