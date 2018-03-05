Alan Shearer Fears Arsene Wenger May Be Losing Arsenal Dressing Room After Fourth Straight Defeat

Match of the Day pundit and former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer believes Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger may have lost the faith of his stars, after the Gunners fell to their fourth straight defeat in the 2-1 defeat to Brighton on Sunday.

Wenger cut a forlorn figure at the Amex stadium, slumped in his seat on the touchline, occasionally shaking his head at another poor Arsenal performance playing out before his eyes.

After a failure to react to back-to-back thrashings at the hands of Manchester City, Shearer claimed that the Arsenal players are no longer listening to their manager.

• Three consecutive Premier League defeats for the first time since 2012.



• Four consecutive defeats across all competitions for the first time since 2002.



Should Arsenal sack Arsene Wenger before the AC Milan game? #BTSportScore pic.twitter.com/Qw8FGHsRm2 — BT Sport Score (@btsportscore) March 4, 2018

"No wonder Arsene Wenger is sat there looking a very worried man and so you should be," said Shearer on the BBC show, as quoted by the Express.

"When you have been beaten off Spurs, off Ostersunds and Man City as you have done, as a manager you have to ask the players 'come on lads is there any chance of you taking the pressure off me.'"

"That performance tells me that they are not listening and they are fed up with the same voice in training and there are big problems in that football club."

Defeat at Brighton means Arsenal have already lost eight matches in 2018. They have also lost four straight games for the first time since 2002. Now a massive 13 points behind fourth place Tottenham Hotspur, Wenger has conceded that the chances of a top four finish are already over.

Never has the pressure been so high on Wenger during his 21-year-tenure at the Gunners. Change could soon be on the horizon as it looks increasingly unlikely that Arsenal can salvage their worst season since, well, last season.

Their lifeline is the Europa League, but the Gunners face a tricky round of 16 draw against AC Milan in their next fixture.