Tasteless FIFA 18 Players Attempt to 'Cash in' on Tragic Death of Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori

Calcio was rocked by the terrible news of the death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori at the age of just 31 on Sunday.

The Italian international had made 109 appearances for the club, and was found dead in a hotel room prior to his side's match with Udinese yesterday.

All Serie A matches were postponed as a mark of respect.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Sadly, the terrible news has not stopped FIFA 18 players from trying to cash in.





For non-FIFA players, on the latest editions of the game there is a system called FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) which you can use to create your own team of world-class stars.

The FUT system lets you trade players in the form of cards, which you can buy from other FIFA gamers with in-game coins.





Some tasteless players have upped the price of Astori to the maximum value with the current interest surrounding his death.

This is what #fifa18 & #FUT have come too. We’ve all seen the terrible news regarding Davide Astori. Please don’t be one of those guys. If you have him in your club that is. Have some respect for what clearly was a great talent & I’m sure is a huge loss to everyone around him. pic.twitter.com/O35kcF2CFn — JackFUT (@FUTJack__) March 4, 2018

People took to Twitter to share their disappointment with one player saying: "Now, I was skeptical so I looked up Davide Astori on FUT and vultures are already selling him off for 10K coins. Despicable."

Davide Astori dies and some people on #FUT have pushed the price of him up to the max, what a sad world some people live in. #RIPAstori — Richard Cross (@Richcross881) March 4, 2018





@EASPORTSFIFA @EA @EAFussball Please show some respect and make the FUT Card of Davide Astori untradeable. Trading with a death man is disrespectful. Thanks & RIP @DavideAstori. All the best for his family and him🙏 — Simon (@LeWickedWest) March 4, 2018

EA Sports are yet to respond to the controversy with some people suggesting that Astori's card should be made untradeable.

The tasteless acts certainly do not reflect the wider football world with tributes pouring in from across Europe.

Respects are expected to be paid at matches across Europe with Fiorentina scheduled to be back in action against Benevento next Sunday at what will be a very emotional Stadio Artemio Franchi.