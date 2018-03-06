Real Madrid will meet Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 matchup at PSG's Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

Real Madrid won the first leg of the tie 3–1 at the Bernabeu behind two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and a late dagger from Marcelo. PSG will be missing its marquee star after Neymar recently went down with a foot injury against Marseille, which has him ruled out for up to the next three months. With Neymar out and Real Madrid already up two goals, the defending champions are a favorite to advance to the next round. PSG also lost in the round of 16 last year, falling to Barcelona.

Toni Kroos and Luka Modric could return to action for Real Madrid after dealing with injuries over the past few games.

Real Madrid is coming off a 3–1 win over Getafe, while PSG beat Troyes 2–0 in its last game.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.